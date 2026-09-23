Nigerian pastor on the run after dead body is found buried in church

A Nigerian cleric wanted by Cameroonian authorities is reportedly on the run after investigators discovered a mummified body buried beneath a concrete slab at a property linked to his church in Yaoundé.

The cleric, identified as Kedi Samuel Kenechukwu, also known as Ekedi Samuel, is the founder of Mercy of God Ministry and has reportedly been operating in Cameroon since 2018.

According to Cameroon Tribune, police officers from the Nkoabang Special Police Station discovered the body on September 19 at about 9 a.m. during investigations involving Kenechukwu.

The discovery was made at a property in Nkoabang, where investigators reportedly uncovered a white-and-gold coffin buried about 1.5 metres beneath a concrete slab.

Inside the coffin was a body believed initially to be that of a woman. The remains were reportedly dressed in a traditional blue outfit with gold embroidery and appeared to have been deliberately preserved.

The investigation reportedly began after vandalism by residents exposed part of the property, prompting authorities to examine the area more closely.

Authorities have yet to establish the identity of the deceased or determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Cameroonian authorities are reportedly awaiting the necessary authorisation to conduct further searches of the property amid concerns that additional remains could be found.

The latest discovery comes days after investigators searched the same property on September 9. During that operation, they reportedly found five vehicles, several hundred kilogrammes of food, functioning freezers, about 30 rooms and a pit measuring about two metres deep.

Earlier, on September 6, security operatives reportedly discovered 20 people; 10 women, eight men and two children aged six and seven, in a basement at another property allegedly linked to the ministry in Ngousso, Yaoundé.

Kenechukwu is reportedly wanted by Cameroonian authorities in connection with allegations including human trafficking, kidnapping and unlawful arrest.

With investigations ongoing, authorities are searching for the Nigerian cleric to assist with inquiries into the activities at the properties associated with his ministry.

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