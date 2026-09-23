Nkrumah foresaw Africa’s vulnerability without unity – P.L.O. Lumumba

Renowned Pan-Africanist and anti-corruption crusader Professor P.L.O. Lumumba has said Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah foresaw that Africa’s failure to unite would leave the continent vulnerable to domination, humiliation and external influence.

According to Prof. Lumumba, Nkrumah possessed exceptional foresight and understood as far back as the 1960s that a fragmented Africa would struggle to protect its interests and address challenges affecting its people.

Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime’s Israel Laryea, Prof. Lumumba said Nkrumah’s vision remained relevant as the continent continued to grapple with conflicts, humanitarian crises and other challenges.

“Nkrumah would have been celebrating his 117th year and what one must remember about the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is that he had the foresight of a prophet,” he said.

He said Nkrumah recognised that an Africa without meaningful unity would be vulnerable to domination and undermining by external forces.

“He was able to see an Africa that was not united would be dominated, would be undermined, would be humiliated, and I dare say if you look at all the critical sectors of human relations, Africa is being dominated, Africa is being humiliated, and Africa is being disregarded,” Prof. Lumumba said.

Prof. Lumumba argued that Africa could have been in a different position today had the continent and the wider international community paid greater attention to Nkrumah’s call for African unity.

He said the former Ghanaian leader envisaged a strong Africa capable of contributing meaningfully to global affairs while protecting the interests and dignity of its people.

“If Africa would have listened to Kwame Nkrumah, if only the world would have listened to Kwame Nkrumah that you needed a strong African… it would be different,” he said.

The Pan-Africanist said Nkrumah’s concerns about the consequences of division had become particularly evident in the area of peace and security.

He pointed to the numerous conflicts on the continent, arguing that they continue to undermine peace and create humanitarian situations that African countries often struggle to resolve.

“As we talk now, there are almost 40 conflicts in the continent of Africa which undermine peace, which creates humanitarian situations which cannot be handled by Africans,” he said.

Prof. Lumumba stressed that Nkrumah had anticipated such difficulties decades ago.

“The Osagyefo had foreseen that as early as the 1960s,” he added.

His comments form part of renewed reflections on Nkrumah’s Pan-African legacy as Ghana commemorates what would have been the former President’s 117th birthday.

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