Nkrumah was a lonely man because of Pan-African vision – PLO Lumumba

Renowned Pan-Africanist and Kenyan lawyer Prof Patrick Lumumba has described Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as a “lonely man”, saying his commitment to African unity exposed him to opposition both within Ghana and from foreign powers.

Speaking on Joy Prime on September 22, Prof Lumumba said Nkrumah’s vision extended beyond Ghana’s immediate national interests, setting him apart from others who participated in the independence struggle.

He explained that while some focused primarily on Ghana, Nkrumah was concerned about the political and economic future of the entire African continent.

“My own interpretation is that while others were very proficient in their thoughts, there are those within Ghana who, when they had been part of the independence movement, only thought about Ghana. But Nkrumah thought about Africa,” he said.

Prof Lumumba said this broader vision made Nkrumah vulnerable to criticism from those who questioned why Ghana’s resources were being used to support other African countries.

He argued that the challenge was compounded by the gap between Nkrumah’s long-term Pan-African ambitions and the immediate economic and social needs of Ghanaians.

“When you are dealing with a population that wants bread on the table now, and you are talking to them about things that will be realised in 50 years, then you can imagine how impatient they are,” he said.

According to Prof Lumumba, Nkrumah’s political opponents could exploit that impatience by portraying his continental ambitions as a neglect of Ghana’s interests.

“And you then become a sitting duck. And that, I think, is part of the reason why it was very easy to have 50 colonists,” he said.

Nkrumah was seen as a threat by foreign powers

Prof Lumumba also said Nkrumah faced opposition from outside Ghana because of his outspoken stance against colonialism and what he described as neocolonialism.

He argued that Nkrumah was viewed as a threat by foreign powers seeking to maintain influence over newly independent African states.

“And remember that Osagyefo was also being seen by the neocolonialists as a danger,” he said.

Prof Lumumba said Nkrumah sought to encourage Africans to scrutinise the motives of former colonial powers and other Western countries operating on the continent.

“This was an African who was removing the scales from the eyes of fellow Africans to make them see clearly that the British are not your friends. The Americans are not your friends. They want something from you,” he said.

He added that Nkrumah believed foreign powers could present themselves as allies while pursuing their own interests.

“They may pretend to be your friends. They may smile with you, but they are going to stab you in the back. They are doing everything in their power to ensure that this individual must be taken out,” he said.

Pan-African campaign added to internal opposition

Prof Lumumba further cited Nkrumah’s engagement with African leaders and liberation figures as evidence of his determination to advance continental unity and resist neocolonialism.

He referenced Nkrumah’s links with Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba, Guinean leaders, Modibo Keïta and Zimbabwean liberation leader Robert Mugabe.

“This is an individual who wants people to unite against neocolonialism,” he said, arguing that Nkrumah’s international campaign, combined with domestic opposition, contributed to his political vulnerability.

“Combine that tunnel, mix it with the internal. Nkrumah was a lonely man,” Prof Lumumba said.

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