No player will intentionally decline national team call-up – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has denied claims that players are intentionally turning down call-ups for the upcoming international break.

According to him, there have been no reports of any such things since he burst onto the football scene as president of the association.

Several Black Stars players have turned down the opportunity to be with the national team for the international break, which will see Ghana face Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco.

Injuries and precautionary measures have been used as the basis for the absence of the players, with replacements already lined up for the three games.

Speaking on suggestions that the players are intentionally dropping out for the games, Kurt played down those suggestions.

"No player will intentionally decline to play for the national team. I am yet to meet a player like that since I became GFA president," he said on Asempa FM.

The Black Stars travel to Bouake on Wednesday for the game against Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday before returning to Ghana to face Gambia.

They will then wrap up the international break with a friendly game against Morocco on October 4 in Tangier.

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