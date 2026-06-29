Nordiq Hygiene Care Industry expands jobs through local sanitary pad production

Nordiq Hygiene Care Industry is emerging as one of Ghana's leading manufacturing success stories, combining industrial growth with social impact by producing affordable, locally manufactured sanitary pads, creating hundreds of jobs, and supporting the government's efforts to eliminate period poverty among schoolgirls.

Founded in 2016, the Tema Free Zones-based company has become a key partner in the government's Free Sanitary Pads Initiative, supplying high-quality sanitary pads to public basic schools while helping ensure that no girl misses school because of menstruation.

With more than 27 percent of adolescent girls in Ghana reportedly missing between one and seven school days each month due to a lack of access to sanitary products, Nordiq's intervention is addressing a major barrier to girls' education. The company produces affordable, made-in-Ghana sanitary pads that reduce dependence on imports while making menstrual hygiene products more accessible to families.

What distinguishes Nordiq is its deliberate decision to prioritise people alongside profit. Although the company has the technology to fully automate its packaging process, it intentionally combines automated production with manual sealing and packaging to maximise employment opportunities. This strategy enabled the company to create more than 300 jobs during the government's supply contract while supporting three Ghanaian packaging manufacturers whose businesses expanded to meet increased demand.

To deliver large volumes of sanitary pads within tight deadlines, Nordiq operated around the clock, aligning with the government's 24-hour economy vision. The company fulfilled all statutory labour obligations throughout the project and has continued expanding its permanent workforce even after completing the government contract.

Women make up about 75 percent of Nordiq's workforce. The company has also become a model for workplace inclusion by employing persons with physical, hearing and intellectual disabilities, including individuals with Down syndrome, who work alongside other employees and receive equal pay.

Nordiq's achievements have received strong endorsement from Market Watch Ghana following an independent assessment supported by journalists from The Insight and The Daily Democrat. The inspection confirmed that Nordiq manufactures its products locally using imported raw materials, which were observed in large quantities at the facility and processed through modern production lines at its Tema factory.

Inspectors also observed finished sanitary pads and diaper products being packaged for the domestic market and for export to countries including Togo, Mali, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire.

Market Watch Ghana further commended the company's investment in world-class manufacturing technology, continuous staff training, and commitment to maintaining international quality standards while creating sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

Beyond manufacturing, Nordiq is helping transform lives by reducing period poverty, empowering women, creating jobs, supporting local industries, and strengthening Ghana's industrial base. Its success demonstrates that local manufacturing can simultaneously promote economic growth, improve public health, expand educational opportunities, and create decent jobs.

As Ghana intensifies efforts to build a resilient manufacturing sector, Nordiq Hygiene Care Industry stands out as proof that homegrown enterprises can successfully combine innovation, social responsibility, and economic impact. Through its operations, the company is making a meaningful contribution to national development while restoring dignity and opportunity to thousands of Ghanaian families.

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