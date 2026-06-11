Norway backs Ghana’s marine conservation drive, pledges support for coastal protection efforts

Ghana’s push to protect its marine resources is receiving international backing, with Norway reaffirming its commitment to sustainable ocean management and the protection of coastal livelihoods.

Norway’s Ambassador to Ghana, John Mikal Kvistad, says safeguarding the ocean is essential for food security, climate resilience, and the survival of communities that depend on marine resources.

He made the remarks when he led a delegation from the Norwegian Embassy to assess the impact of conservation initiatives being implemented by Hen Mpoano and its partners in the Western Region.

The team visited Butre, Cape Three Points, and Princess Town in the Ahanta West Municipality, communities within Ghana’s first-ever Marine Protected Area in the Greater Cape Three Points enclave.

The Norwegian government is supporting initiatives focused on sustainable fisheries, marine ecosystem restoration, gender-responsive conservation, and economic opportunities for women and young people in coastal communities.

Mr. Kvistad said the visit was to enable the delegation to understand the impact of the interventions beyond official reports.

“Our local partners, Hen Mpoano, are doing well, and I am here to see some of the results, because it is important to see what is happening on the ground and not always read reports.”

He praised Hen Mpoano for its years of work in supporting coastal communities and protecting marine ecosystems.

“They have been doing this for a long time, and the reasons why we are supporting them are because they are professional and very good at what they do.”

The Executive Director of Hen Mpoano, Kofi Agbogah, said the establishment of the Marine Protected Area represents a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to manage its ocean resources sustainably.

He called for continued collaboration and investment to ensure the initiative delivers long-term benefits for both marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

With fishing communities facing growing pressure from climate change and declining marine resources, stakeholders say protecting Ghana’s oceans remains critical for future generations.

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