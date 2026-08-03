NPA to revise diesel price floor following government’s GH¢2 per litre subsidy

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced that it will revise the diesel price floor after government introduced a GH¢2 per litre subsidy aimed at cushioning consumers against rising fuel costs.
This comes after President John Dramani Mahama directed the NPA to take steps to absorb GH¢2 on every litre of diesel as part of measures to cushion consumers against recent fuel price increases.
The intervention is intended to reduce the burden of rising fuel costs on Ghanaians, particularly commercial transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on diesel.
The new price floor, which takes effect on Tuesday, will serve as the minimum price at which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) can sell diesel during the current pricing window.
Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News, the NPA's Director of Economic Regulation and Planning, Abass Tasunti, said the government's intervention has been factored into the petroleum price build-up, the framework used to determine the industry's price floor.
"The intervention that has been made is in the price build-up, and this price build-up is what is used to determine the price floor.
"With this intervention, what it means is that the current price floor that we set for diesel for this window will be reduced by GH¢2 per litre for diesel," he explained on Monday, August 3.
Mr Tasunti added, "We are currently working on the communiqué to the industry, the oil marketing companies, to inform them about this directive. This means that we are going to issue a new price floor today, effective tomorrow."
Latest Stories
-
Seven arrested over Damankungyili–Nyeshie clashes which left one dead
5 minutes
-
One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie
5 minutes
-
Oforikrom Assembly takes over abandoned projects with DACF support
8 minutes
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
18 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
31 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
35 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
46 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
55 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
1 hour
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
2 hours
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
2 hours