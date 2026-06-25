NPP refers Kennedy Agyapong to disciplinary committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred former presidential aspirant and Assin Central stalwart, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to its National Disciplinary Committee following a series of petitions filed against him over recent public comments deemed detrimental to party unity and cohesion.

The decision was taken by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council at a meeting held today, Thursday, June 25, with the disciplinary body being given two weeks to investigate the petitions and submit its recommendations.

The move marks the latest development in growing tensions within the opposition party as it seeks to rebuild and reposition itself following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

Confirming the decision on Joy FM's Top Story on Thursday, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, disclosed that the party's highest decision-making organs had unanimously agreed to refer all petitions concerning Mr Agyapong to the disciplinary committee for consideration.

"The decision was that all of these petitions must be referred to the National Discipline Committee," he revealed.

"Let's manage for the next two weeks, and when we receive the report and a decision is made, it will be communicated appropriately," Mr Boakye added.

The petitions stem from a series of recent public statements by the former Assin Central Member of Parliament, in which he openly criticised some decisions taken by the NPP while in government.

Among the issues that generated controversy were his remarks concerning the failure of the Akufo-Addo administration to operationalise the Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region despite substantial investments in the project.

Mr Agyapong also attracted criticism after warning that he could "spill the beans" on alleged wrongdoing within the party if attempts were made to silence him.

The remarks sparked widespread debate within NPP ranks, with some members arguing that such comments risk undermining ongoing efforts to strengthen internal unity and restore public confidence in the party.

Several party members and affiliated groups are reported to have petitioned the leadership, arguing that Mr Agyapong's public utterances have the potential to deepen divisions within the party at a time when unity is considered crucial.

The NPP has in recent months embarked on a post-election rebuilding process aimed at reorganising its structures, reconnecting with grassroots supporters and preparing for future electoral contests.

Party insiders say leadership is particularly concerned about public exchanges that could distract from those efforts or create perceptions of internal discord.

The disciplinary committee is therefore expected to examine whether Mr Agyapong's comments breached party rules, regulations or codes governing the conduct of members.

Mr Agyapong remains one of the most influential figures within the NPP. He contested the party's 2023 presidential primaries and finished second behind former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Known for his outspoken style and willingness to challenge party orthodoxy, he continues to command significant support among sections of the NPP grassroots.

His remarks in recent weeks have generated considerable attention, with some supporters defending his comments as constructive criticism intended to strengthen the party, while others view them as damaging public attacks on the organisation.

With the disciplinary committee now tasked to investigate the petitions, attention will turn to its findings and recommendations, which are expected within the next fortnight.

The outcome could have significant implications not only for Mr Agyapong but also for the broader dynamics within the NPP as it navigates the delicate task of maintaining internal discipline while accommodating diverse views among its leading figures.

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