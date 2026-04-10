NPRA prosecutes 11 employers, recovers GH¢27m in 2025

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has disclosed that it prosecuted 11 employers in 2025 and recovered more than GH¢27 million in unpaid pension contributions as part of efforts to enforce compliance with pension regulations.

The update was contained in a speech delivered on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer by Deputy CEO Victor Azumah Mejida during a media engagement in Accra on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The enforcement action, he explained, followed a nationwide exercise in which compliance officers were deployed to scrutinise company records and identify defaulters.

According to him, the recovered amount represents roughly 30 percent of an estimated GH¢91 million owed by non-compliant employers.

The exercise primarily targeted organisations that had failed to meet their legal obligation to remit pension contributions on behalf of their workers.

He raised concerns about persistent violations, including employers who deduct pension contributions from employees’ salaries but fail to transfer them to the appropriate schemes, as well as those who have not registered Tier Two pension schemes altogether. He stressed that such practices infringe on workers’ rights and will not be tolerated.

“It is an offence to default in the payment of pension contributions, and recalcitrant employers will be prosecuted,” he stated, adding that defaulters are also subject to a 3 percent monthly penalty on unpaid contributions.

Highlighting steps taken to recover the funds, he outlined measures such as: “Issuance of formal demand notices to compel settlement of outstanding obligations. Prosecution of eleven (11) recalcitrant employers, with structured payment plans enforced by the courts.

Persistent follow-ups and enforcement actions leading to significant recoveries. Continuous monitoring of employers under payment plans to ensure compliance. Escalation of non-compliant cases for legal redress and enforcement of judgment.”

To further strengthen enforcement, the Authority indicated that it has trained 44 prosecutors nationwide and is intensifying inspections in line with the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766).

It also appealed to the media to support its compliance drive by exposing employers who fail to meet their pension obligations.

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