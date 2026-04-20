NSA has no power to reduce service enrolment despite rising graduate numbers

The Deputy Director General of Operations at the National Service Authority (NSA), Lieutenant Colonel Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu,

The National Service Authority says it has no authority to reduce the number of graduates enrolled on the national service programme, despite rising participation figures nationwide.

The Deputy Director-General of Operations at the Authority, Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu, explained that national service remains mandatory for all qualified graduates, making it impossible to limit enrolment.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM on April 20, Lt Col Kpeungu stressed that the growing number of graduates continues to place pressure on the system, even as reforms are introduced to improve efficiency.

“You cannot cut down the numbers. Once somebody has graduated, there’s nothing you can do about it. As I said, it’s mandatory. We don’t have that power to cut down the number,” he stated.

His comments come amid ongoing public discussions about the rising cost and scale of national service, as thousands of graduates are posted each year across the country.

Lt Col Kpeungu explained that while the Authority is working to streamline operations and eliminate inefficiencies, reducing the number of personnel is not an option available to management.

“Government will not even accept that,” he added, reinforcing the legal and policy framework backing the scheme.

The Authority currently oversees a large national programme that deploys more than 100,000 graduates annually. With over 132,000 personnel cleared for the 2025/2026 service year, the scale of operations continues to expand, raising questions about sustainability and funding.

The NSA operates under the National Service Authority Act, 2024, which elevated the programme from a scheme to a full authority and granted it greater autonomy to manage its finances and operations.

As part of efforts to manage the increasing numbers, the Authority has introduced digital registration systems and biometric verification processes to ensure that only eligible personnel are processed and deployed.

Lt Col Kpeungu noted that these measures are intended to improve efficiency rather than restrict access to the programme.

Beyond operational reforms, the Authority has also introduced welfare initiatives to support personnel. These include a zero-interest overdraft facility in partnership with Absa Bank Ghana, enabling personnel to access part of their allowances in advance, particularly during delays in government payments.

Additionally, a pilot programme offering basic military training has been introduced to instil discipline and national values among participants before deployment.

Recent updates indicate that allowances, including those for February 2026, have been paid through the GhanaPay platform, as the Authority works with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to improve payment consistency.

Lt Col Kpeungu’s remarks highlight the ongoing challenge facing policymakers—balancing a legally mandated national service programme with increasing graduate numbers and the need for efficient and sustainable management.

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