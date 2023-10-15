https://www.myjoyonline.com/nsmq-2023-local-champions-biheco-blown-away-in-gey-hey-walloping/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/nsmq-2023-local-champions-biheco-blown-away-in-gey-hey-walloping/
Education

NSMQ 2023: ‘Local’ champions Biheco blown away in Gey Hey walloping

Source: Oswald Azumah  
  15 October 2023 1:04pm

In their home region, Bishop Herman College is a force to reckon with; not more than two schools in Volta can go toe to toe with the ‘Soldiers of Christ’ as they are known.

On the national stage, however, the College is fading into oblivion, and the day’s performance was no less than soldiers of defeat.

Their past glories are no longer striking fears into opponents as the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) demonstrated.

After only escaping an upset at the hands of Adidome SHS at the one-eighth stage, there was little doubt the road had ended for the ‘college boys.’

The manifestation came Sunday morning when they met Wesley Girls SHS.

The Cape Coast-based girls did more than defeat the Volta local champions. They gave them a dressing down.

For the old boys, “it was embarrassing to watch.”

Everything went wrong for Bishop Herman. Lack of preparation? Hard luck? Maybe both, or perhaps they’re just not good enough, relying on past glories.

Mpraeso SHS, the third contestant in the clash even hard their bite of the former Volta regional champions.

By the end of the contest, Wesley Girls’ High School had scored 35 points - taking a three-point lead to secure a spot at the next stage.

Mpraeso SHS came second with 32 points and Bishop Herman College lost with 21 points.

Wesley Girls progresses to the semifinal in a chance to write history if they advance to the final and pull off a win.

Biheco and Mpraeso SHS can start packing, it’s over.

The 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service in partnership with Goil PLC and supported by A.T, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, and Pepsodent.

The broadcast of the National Science and Maths Quiz on JoyNews and Joy Prime is supported by Vitamilk, NASCO, German Ozone Medical Center, Royal Foam, Jamaa Soap, Heritage Christian College, Virtual Security Africa, Ace Medical Insurance, Chopbox Technologies, Sintex Tank, DBS, New Crystal Health Services, INVEST CORP, Built Financial Technologies, Beta Malt, Bright SHS Kukurantumi and Family Health University College.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.


