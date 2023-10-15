NSMQ 2023: ‘Local’ champions Biheco blown away in Gey Hey walloping

In their home region, Bishop Herman College is a force to reckon with; not more than two schools in Volta can go toe to toe with the ‘Soldiers of Christ’ as they are known.

On the national stage, however, the College is fading into oblivion, and the day’s performance was no less than soldiers of defeat.

Their past glories are no longer striking fears into opponents as the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) demonstrated.

BIHECO keeps staring in the eyes of incorrect answer - last question of the round wrongly answered. #NSMQ2023 #NSMQ30 #NSMQQuarters pic.twitter.com/dd2g6IW1jF — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) October 15, 2023

After only escaping an upset at the hands of Adidome SHS at the one-eighth stage, there was little doubt the road had ended for the ‘college boys.’

The manifestation came Sunday morning when they met Wesley Girls SHS.

The Cape Coast-based girls did more than defeat the Volta local champions. They gave them a dressing down.

For the old boys, “it was embarrassing to watch.”

Everything went wrong for Bishop Herman. Lack of preparation? Hard luck? Maybe both, or perhaps they’re just not good enough, relying on past glories.

Mpraeso SHS, the third contestant in the clash even hard their bite of the former Volta regional champions.

By the end of the contest, Wesley Girls’ High School had scored 35 points - taking a three-point lead to secure a spot at the next stage.

Mpraeso SHS came second with 32 points and Bishop Herman College lost with 21 points.

End of the contest:



Wesley Girls’ High School: 35pts

Mpraeso SHS: 32pts

Bishop Herman College: 21pts



That was close! See you in the semifinals Wesley Girls’ High School. #NSMQ2023 #NSMQ30 #NSMQQuarters #Primetime https://t.co/15xmLcvCtT pic.twitter.com/ejvRqmDfP5 — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) October 15, 2023

Wesley Girls progresses to the semifinal in a chance to write history if they advance to the final and pull off a win.

Biheco and Mpraeso SHS can start packing, it’s over.

