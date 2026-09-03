NSMQ 2026: PRESEC-Legon storm final, set sights on historic 9th trophy after eliminating St John’s, Tamale SHS

The eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) have stormed into the grand finale of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), brushing aside St John’s School and Tamale Senior High School in a commanding semi-final performance.

With the pressure of history already weighing heavily on their shoulders, PRESEC delivered when it mattered most.

Their victory keeps alive the dream of a ninth NSMQ trophy, a feat that would further cement the Legon giants’ place in the competition’s history.

But it was not a victory that came without a fight.

The eight-time champions produced a composed yet ruthless display throughout the contest, gradually pulling away from their challengers before finishing with a decisive 44 points.

St John’s School, who mounted a spirited challenge especially in the early rounds, ended the contest on 25 points, while Tamale SHS struggled to build momentum and finished on 16 points.

The contest began with PRESEC immediately setting the pace.

At the end of Round One, PRESEC had opened a four-point lead with 19 points, while St John’s followed closely on 15 points. Tamale SHS had seven points.

Round Two saw the battle tighten, with St John’s refusing to let the leaders disappear into the distance.

PRESEC moved to 23 points, but St John’s were only two points behind on 21. Tamale SHS remained on nine points.

The Problem of the Day, however, offered little change at the top.

PRESEC managed to solve two of the ten points available to score 2/10, while both St John’s and Tamale SHS drew blanks.

With the contest entering the crucial stages, PRESEC began to stretch their advantage.

They added two points in Round Three to reach 25, while St John’s remained on 21 and Tamale SHS stayed on nine.

Then came the turning point.

PRESEC came alive in Round Four, producing a strong run that saw them surge to 35 points. St John’s could only move to 25, while Tamale SHS reached 16.

With the final round remaining, PRESEC had established a 10-point cushion over St John’s and looked firmly in control.

The final round confirmed their dominance.

PRESEC added another nine points to finish on 44 points, sealing a convincing victory and their place in the grand finale. St John’s ended on 25 points, while Tamale SHS finished on 16 points.

For PRESEC, the result represents another major step in their pursuit of a ninth NSMQ title.

The Legon-based giants had already eliminated defending champions Mfantsipim School in the quarterfinals, ending the Cape Coast school's hopes of becoming the first team to win three consecutive NSMQ titles.

With the grand finale now within reach, PRESEC Legon will be hoping their latest surge is a sign of things to come as they chase another piece of NSMQ history.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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