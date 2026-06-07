Ntim Fordjour slams government over Anti-LGBTQ Bill, alleges ‘coordinated act of hypocrisy’

Audio By Carbonatix
Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South, has accused the government of acting hypocritically in its handling of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 6, he criticised what he described as inconsistencies in the government’s position on the legislation.
According to the Assin South MP, the conduct of the government regarding the Bill had undermined the confidence of religious and traditional leaders who had supported it.
“It is an orchestrated and coordinated act of hypocrisy, executed in an embarrassing manner that betrays the trust of every Christian, Muslim, and traditional leader who was made to believe that the earlier Bill was sacrosanct and would be assented to upon their assumption of office,” he stated.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour argued that assurances given to stakeholders before the assumption of office by the current administration had created expectations that the Bill would receive presidential assent.
He suggested that the subsequent developments surrounding the legislation had left many supporters feeling misled.
He further criticised what he described as conflicting messages from key state officials regarding the Bill.
“The deliberate contradictions between the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Majority Leader only expose the inconsistency and lack of sincerity surrounding the Bill,” he said, insisting that the differing positions had raised questions about the government’s commitment to the legislation.
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