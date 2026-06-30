Ntim Fordjour sympathises with flood victims, urges swift government intervention

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, has extended his sympathies to victims affected by the devastating floods in Accra while urging the government to act swiftly to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property.

In a social media post, the lawmaker expressed concern over the impact of the torrential rains, which inundated homes, businesses and major roads across the capital, leaving many residents stranded and forcing emergency agencies to undertake rescue operations in several communities.

While commiserating with those affected, Rev. Ntim Fordjour stressed that the unfolding humanitarian situation required an immediate and coordinated national response.

On the ongoing Accra FLOODS:

The government must declare Accra a DISASTER EMERGENCY for one week starting today!



Without delay, this is the time to activate all security agencies and emergency services in a well-coordinated full-scale rescue operation, emergency response and… pic.twitter.com/ozHDXlTPWx — John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) June 29, 2026

He called on the government to declare Accra a disaster emergency zone for one week and mobilise all relevant institutions to intensify rescue, relief and recovery efforts.

"The government must declare Accra a DISASTER EMERGENCY for one week starting today," he stated.

He further urged the immediate deployment of security agencies and emergency responders to support affected communities and work alongside the Department of Urban Roads and the Ghana Highway Authority to restore access on flooded roads.

He warned that delays in taking decisive action could worsen the situation, stating: "More lives should not be lost, more properties should not be damaged before action is taken."

Rev. Ntim Fordjour concluded his message by conveying his heartfelt condolences to those who had suffered losses in the floods, saying, "Sympathies to all affected victims."

His remarks come as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service continue rescue operations while authorities assess the extent of the destruction and provide assistance to displaced residents.

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