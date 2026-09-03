Nurses and midwives indispensable to resilient health system – Bawumia

Former Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described nurses and midwives as indispensable to Ghana’s healthcare delivery.

He said their contribution was critical to building a resilient health system capable of delivering quality care to the Ghanaian people.

Dr Bawumia made the remarks when he met the national executives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Accra on Wednesday, September 3, 2026, as part of his stakeholder engagements ahead of the 2028 elections.

The meeting was intended to hear the experiences, concerns and policy proposals of frontline health professionals.

“Without nurses and midwives, there is no healthcare system. You are the first point of contact, you are the last line of defence, and you are the heart of care delivery in Ghana. You must be seen and treated as indispensable,” Dr Bawumia told the association’s leadership.

The GRNMA executives used the engagement to highlight challenges confronting their members and the wider health sector.

Their concerns included the need to improve nursing education and continuous professional development, address infrastructure gaps in health facilities and strengthen leadership and management across the sector.

They also called for lasting solutions to recurring industrial actions, as well as innovative and sustainable measures to improve the welfare, motivation and working conditions of nurses and midwives.

Among the proposals were clearer career progression pathways, improved conditions of service and better recognition of the sacrifices made by health workers.

Dr Bawumia described the engagement as “fruitful and enlightening” and commended the executives for their forthrightness and practical insights.

“What I have heard today is invaluable. You have given me practical insights that you only get from those who are on the ground doing the work every day. My commitment is to work with you to build a healthcare system that values its workers and delivers for the Ghanaian people,” he said.

He reiterated his vision of a modern and well-managed healthcare system where health workers are properly trained, motivated and supported to deliver quality care.

The meeting with the GRNMA forms part of a series of stakeholder consultations Dr Bawumia has been holding with professional bodies, youth groups, business leaders and civil society organisations as he develops his policy agenda for the 2028 elections.

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