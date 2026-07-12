Nyinahin SHS teacher accused of assaulting student re-arraigned and granted GH₵80,000 bail

The 39-year-old teacher who allegedly assaulted a student at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region was on Friday re-arraigned before the Nyinahin District Court.

Eric Apaflo Buernortey, charged with assault, pleaded not guilty.

This is the second time the teacher has been arraigned. The accused was first arraigned after the issue broke out on June 8, 2026.

However, the matter was withdrawn by the Police, and the accused was discharged.

The Nyinahin District Court, presided over by a relieving judge, Lord Delvin Essandoh, admitted Buernortey to bail in the sum of GH₵80,000 with three sureties, who are to be residents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court also directed the teacher to report to the case investigator every two weeks on Mondays.

The court said it would not tolerate any misinformation churned out by the public in relation to the matter before it.

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"The public is hereby cautioned against any misinformation in respect of the matter, as any misinformation would not be tolerated," the court said.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Eric Owusu, narrated that the complainant, Patricia Chibu, was an 18-year-old final-year student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School. The accused person was also a tutor at the same school and a caretaker of Adusei Hostel adjacent to the school.

The prosecution said that on June 8, 2026, at about 12:00 noon, the accused person cautioned the complainant and other male students occupying the hostel over misconduct. The court heard that during the confrontation, the complainant insulted and mocked the accused person, which offended him.

Consequently, the teacher attacked and assaulted the complainant. The complainant also invited some town folks to the scene who attempted to lynch the teacher, but the timely intervention of a Police Patrol Team prevented the attack. He was rescued and taken to the Police Station together with the complainant, who was issued with a Police Medical form to seek treatment.

The prosecution said the complainant returned the medical form duly endorsed by a medical officer. The accused person was detained, investigations were conducted, and a caution statement was obtained from him.

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