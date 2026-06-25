Audio By Carbonatix
CHIEF MOURNERS
Nana Baah Okuampah VII, Chief of Ekumfi Atwa, Osam Kweku Mbeah VI, Ebusuapanyin Kweku Issah, Opanyin Kweku Foh, Ekumfi Atwa, Op. Otu Ansah, Op. Kofi Twe, Op. Kwame Korankye, Mad Adjoa Mansah, Atwa and Asuansi of the Anona Ebusua sadly announce the death of their beloved:
OBAAPANYIN LUCY ENNIN ARHINARABA ABEDUWA (86 years)
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
THERE WILL BE NO WAKE KEEPING
SATURDAY 11th JULY, 2026
Lying-in-State (4:00 am): House No U1056, Afariwa Road, Ablekuma Joma Burial Mass (7:00 am): Holy Spirit Cathedral Catholic Church, Adabraka, Accra
Final Funeral Rites: Holy Spirit Cathedral Catholic Church Premises, Adabraka, Accra
Attire: BLACK & WHITE
SUNDAY 12th JULY, 2026:
Thanksgiving Mass (7:00 am) St John Paul II Catholic Church, Ablekuma Joma.
Family Gathering (1:00 pm): House No U1056, Afariwa Road, Ablekuma Joma
Attire: ALL WHITE
CHILDREN:
Mr Francis Kobina Arhin (Building Contractor, Accra), Mrs Elenor Amanor (Mama Effe Ksi), Mr Matthew Kofi Arhin (Businessman, Accra), Mrs Margaret Effah Arhin (Businesswoman, Accra), Ms Gladys Arhin (Businesswoman, Accra), Mrs Vida Barimah Arhin (Businesswoman, Accra), Monica Arhin (Asuansi), Mr Douglas Amissah (Assistant Headmaster, Gomoa SHTS)
GRAND CHILDREN: 26
GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 10
ALL SYMPATHISERS AND FRIENDS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
Latest Stories
-
Fire guts 16 rooms at GBC Upper West staff compound in Wa
5 minutes
-
Ferrari marketing boss quits just weeks after EV launch backlash
11 minutes
-
Prosecutors drop outstanding rape case against Harvey Weinstein
11 minutes
-
Keta Port project advances as GPHA deepens stakeholder engagement
12 minutes
-
Salaga youth in shock after ‘spiritual power’ demonstration turns fatal during Fire Festival
13 minutes
-
CIMAG honours seafarers, calls for improved welfare and greater inclusion of women
16 minutes
-
THE LAW 101 – The Herald’s Larry forced the hand of the Court?
24 minutes
-
Ghana to host Lausanne Workplace Forum 2026
30 minutes
-
Supreme Court allows Trump to restrict asylum seekers at border
41 minutes
-
Europe’s heatwave shifts east as France raises health alert to highest level
41 minutes
-
NPP NEC convenes to review internal reorganisation and election preparedness
43 minutes
-
Upgrade report on 20 districts and 12 municipalities submitted for approval – Ahmed Ibrahim
46 minutes
-
Inna Patty, Kafui Dey, Okyeame Kwame, Stacy Amoateng named judges for 69th Miss Ghana auditions
49 minutes
-
AMA launches Waste Optimisation Strategy to drive source separation, composting, climate action
1 hour
-
500 nurses enrolled in new specialist training programme
1 hour