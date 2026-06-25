CHIEF MOURNERS

Nana Baah Okuampah VII, Chief of Ekumfi Atwa, Osam Kweku Mbeah VI, Ebusuapanyin Kweku Issah, Opanyin Kweku Foh, Ekumfi Atwa, Op. Otu Ansah, Op. Kofi Twe, Op. Kwame Korankye, Mad Adjoa Mansah, Atwa and Asuansi of the Anona Ebusua sadly announce the death of their beloved:



OBAAPANYIN LUCY ENNIN ARHINARABA ABEDUWA (86 years)

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

THERE WILL BE NO WAKE KEEPING



SATURDAY 11th JULY, 2026

Lying-in-State (4:00 am): House No U1056, Afariwa Road, Ablekuma Joma Burial Mass (7:00 am): Holy Spirit Cathedral Catholic Church, Adabraka, Accra



Final Funeral Rites: Holy Spirit Cathedral Catholic Church Premises, Adabraka, Accra

Attire: BLACK & WHITE



SUNDAY 12th JULY, 2026:

Thanksgiving Mass (7:00 am) St John Paul II Catholic Church, Ablekuma Joma.



Family Gathering (1:00 pm): House No U1056, Afariwa Road, Ablekuma Joma

Attire: ALL WHITE

CHILDREN:

Mr Francis Kobina Arhin (Building Contractor, Accra), Mrs Elenor Amanor (Mama Effe Ksi), Mr Matthew Kofi Arhin (Businessman, Accra), Mrs Margaret Effah Arhin (Businesswoman, Accra), Ms Gladys Arhin (Businesswoman, Accra), Mrs Vida Barimah Arhin (Businesswoman, Accra), Monica Arhin (Asuansi), Mr Douglas Amissah (Assistant Headmaster, Gomoa SHTS)

GRAND CHILDREN: 26



GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 10

ALL SYMPATHISERS AND FRIENDS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.