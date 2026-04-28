Dr Kojo Opoku Aidoo

CHIEF MOURNERS:

Asakyiri Abusuapanin Op Kwabena Yeboah (Ayanfuri)

Opanyin Kwaku Antwi (Denkyira Babianihya),

Opanyin Kwasi Amoako (Mpesien),

Opanyin Kwaku Nwotwe aka Tsikata,

Opanyin Kwaku Nkrumah aka Mambo, (Babianihya)

Obaapanyin Abena Kwabena (Tema),

Obaapanyin Adwoa Tiwaa (Dunkwa Mfuom),

Obaapanyin Ama Boadiwaa (Dunkwa Dredge Compound),

Obaapanyin Adwoa Akom (Babianihya),

Obaapanyin Akua Preko, aka Auntie Maggie,

Obaapanyin Adwoa Mansa,h all of Ayanfuri,

Obaapanyin Adwoa Serwaa (Tema).

Yaa Atobra, Kwabena Nyankotey, Kwabena Asare,

Sister Akaa, Kofi Oduro all of Ayanfuri,

Akosua Agyekumwaa, Kofi Dorman all of Dunkwa Mfuom,

Nana Yaw Aidoo–USA, Anta Imam Aidoo–USA,

Angelina Aidoo (Dunkwa-on-Offin),

Kimberly Addy (Germany), Stanley Addy (Germany),

Theresa Nkestia (Germany), Isaac Nkestia (Germany),

Danis Nkestia (Germany), Dorothy Tutu (Tarkwa),

Kobina Gyamfi (Accra), Eric Banfo (Accra),

Kobina Banfo (Accra), Jessy Amissah (Germany),

Nana Ampong & brothers, Hadassah Tettey and siblings,

James & Vida Akowuah.

WIDOW:

Mrs Theresa Aidoo

CHILDREN:

Mrs Naomi Adai,

Betty Nana Animah,

Frank Ofori,

Eric Amoako-Boateng,

Naana Pokua Aidoo.

BROTHER / SISTERS:

Dr Akwasi Aidoo (USA)

Angelina Safie Addy (Nurse/Midwife – Accra)

Mrs Sarah Bamfo (Pharmacist)

Mr William Nana Ampong Amissah (Germany)

Vida Nana Agyakumwaa Ansah

Mrs Grace Amissah (Caterer – Accra)

Mrs Veronica Tetteh (Evangelist – Accra)

Marian Amissah (Trader – Accra)

NEPHEWS / NIECES:

Ebow Barker (Takoradi)

Godfred Kwakye (aka DC Kwakye)

Kofi Kyei

Afua Boadiwaa — all of Ayanfuri

Nana Ampong (Tarkwa, Engineering & Planning)

Kwasi Kabasie (Tarkwa)

Kofi K. K. (Dunkwa)

Maame Ama

Ama Darkwa

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

LAYING IN STATE:

Saturday 2nd May, 2026

at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina

From 6:30 am to 8:00 am

BURIAL SERVICE:

Saturday 2nd May 2026

at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madin8:00 amam

INTERMENT:

Private Burial

FINAL FUNERAL RITES:

Queen of Peace Catholic Church Premises

THANKSGIVING SERVICE:

Sunday 3rd May, 2026

at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina

9.00 am0am

and then to his residence at Oyibi afterwards

GPS ADDRESS:

GM-000-1128, BADU NKANSAH ROAD.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.