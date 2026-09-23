Okai Mintah courts young leaders’ support in NDC National Youth Organizer bid

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspirant for the position of National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah, has highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young people to take up leadership roles in the party and the country.
Mr Mintah made the remarks after paying a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, on Tuesday, as part of engagements ahead of the NDC’s National Youth Organizer elections.
According to him, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss youth-related matters and formally inform Dr Amoakohene of his decision to contest for the position.
He described the Ashanti Regional Minister as a young public official whose work demonstrates that young people can effectively occupy leadership positions when given the necessary opportunity and support.
Mr Mintah said young people should not be overlooked or judged solely on the basis of their age, arguing that the performance of young appointees in the current administration provides evidence of their capacity to contribute meaningfully to public service and national development.
He expressed gratitude to Dr Amoakohene for the warm reception, insightful discussions and hospitality, while reaffirming his commitment to creating more opportunities for young people within the NDC.
He said, if elected National Youth Organizer, he would work to ensure that young members of the party are given the platform and support to serve the party and the nation with distinction.
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