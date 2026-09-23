Okai Mintah engages Ashanti Regional Minister on youth leadership ahead of NDC youth elections

National Youth Organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah, has engaged the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, as part of efforts to deepen discussions on youth leadership and participation in the party.

Mr Mintah paid a courtesy call on Dr Amoakohene on Tuesday, where the two discussed issues concerning the youth and the need to create more opportunities for young people to contribute to the development of the NDC and the country.

The meeting also provided Mr Mintah with the opportunity to formally inform the Ashanti Regional Minister of his decision to contest the NDC National Youth Organizer position.

He said his decision is driven by the desire to build a stronger platform for young people within the party and ensure that their skills and leadership potential are fully utilised.

Mr Mintah pointed to Dr Amoakohene’s role as one of the young people entrusted with significant responsibility in the current government, describing his public service as an example of what young leaders can achieve when they are given the opportunity to serve.

He expressed appreciation to Dr Amoakohene for the warm reception and constructive engagement, and said his campaign would continue to focus on empowering young people to play a more active role in the affairs of the NDC.

He maintained that age should not be a barrier to leadership, particularly when young people have demonstrated the capacity to serve effectively.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.