One injured in fire outbreak at Akyeremade, several tenants rendered homeless

Fire has gutted a compound house at Atwima Akyeremade in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, leaving several tenants homeless and one person injured.

The fire reportedly started at the family residence before spreading rapidly through the house, destroying household items, personal belongings, and other valuables.

Some of the affected residents have expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding the incident, attributing the fire to a power outage in the area.

One of the victims, Theresa Frimpomaa, a mother of four, sustained injuries in the incident and is currently receiving medical attention.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service have since brought the fire under control.

Investigations are underway to determine the actual cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.

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