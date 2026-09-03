Education | National

Only 17% of 2026 BECE candidates score aggregates 6–18 – CSSPS

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  3 September 2026 10:57am
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Only 17 per cent of candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) obtained aggregates ranging from six to 18, according to the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The Coordinator of the CSSPS, Sherif Sulemana, said the figure translates into approximately 107,000 candidates out of the estimated 620,000 who sat the examination.

“If you look at the data on the performance of the candidates, we only had about 17 per cent of the candidates getting an aggregate of six to 18. In absolute figures, you are talking about 107,000,” he disclosed onJoyFM's SMS on Thursday, September 3.

Mr Sulemana also disclosed that approximately 252,000 candidates obtained aggregates ranging from six to 24.

His comments highlight the performance spread among candidates ahead of the placement exercise into second-cycle institutions.

According to him, about 565,000 candidates have qualified for placement this year, while approximately 55,000 will not be placed.

“Based on our analysis, we have about 565,000 qualified for placement this year,” he stated.

Mr Sulemana explained that candidates who failed either English Language or Mathematics were not eligible for placement.

“You are disqualified from placement if you have failed either English or Mathematics,” he said.

He clarified that obtaining Grade 9 under the standardised grading system did not, by itself, mean a candidate had failed. The candidate’s raw score is also considered when determining eligibility.

“The raw scores—maybe I could have shown you the data—you would find that somebody got one, somebody got 10 out of 100, somebody got 12 or 20 out of 100, and that qualifies as a failure,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the CSSPS has activated call centres to address placement-related complaints and assist candidates and parents who may be unable to visit regional resolution centres.

Mr Sulemana said those seeking assistance could contact the call centres and explain their challenges for the necessary support.

“If you are in a district far from the regional centre, all you have to do is call the call centre, let them understand your issue, and that will be resolved for you,” he said.

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