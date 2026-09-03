Only 35% of 2026 BECE candidates scored aggregates 6–24 – CSSPS

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Only about 35 per cent of candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) obtained aggregates ranging from six to 24, according to the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).
The Coordinator of the CSSPS, Sherif Sulemana, on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 3, said approximately 252,000 candidates fell within the aggregate-six-to-24 category.
“You only had about 252,000 or so, or about 35 per cent of the candidates, getting from aggregate six to 24,” he said.
He further disclosed that only 17 per cent of the candidates, representing approximately 107,000 students, obtained aggregates between six and 18.
“If you look at the data on the performance of the candidates, we only had about 17 per cent of the candidates getting from aggregate six to 18. In absolute figures, you are talking about about 107,000,” he stated.
Mr Sulemana said an estimated 620,000 candidates sat the examination, of whom about 565,000 qualified to participate in the placement exercise.
This means approximately 55,000 candidates are expected to be excluded from placement into second-cycle institutions.
According to him, candidates who failed either English Language or Mathematics do not qualify for placement.
“You are disqualified from placement if you have failed either English or Mathematics,” he explained.
Mr Sulemana also clarified that Grade 9 does not automatically indicate failure under the standardised grading system. He said candidates’ raw examination scores are taken into account when determining whether they have met the qualification requirements.
Ahead of the placement exercise, the CSSPS has activated call centres to assist candidates and parents with placement-related concerns.
Mr Sulemana said people who live far from the regional resolution centres could contact the call centres to report their challenges and receive assistance.
“If you are in a district far from the regional centre, all you have to do is call the call centre, let them understand your issue, and that will be resolved for you,” he said.
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