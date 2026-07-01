Opong-Fosu leads informal online poll ahead of NDC Chairmanship contest

Akwasi Opong-Fosu has emerged as the clear frontrunner in an informal online poll conducted by Today.com.gh, which canvassed reader sentiment on the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) upcoming National Chairmanship contest.

The poll, which featured five declared contenders for the position, recorded Opong-Fosu well ahead of the field, garnering 67.7% of all responses cast.

Trailing behind him were Nii Lante Vanderpuye with 19.8%, Ofosu Ampofo with 7.45%, Alhaji Sinari with 4.34%, and Chief Sofo Azorka with 0.62%.

While the poll is not a scientific survey and reflects the sentiment of an engaged online readership rather than the party's full membership, the margin is notable. Mr Opong-Fosu's lead places him significantly ahead of his closest rivals, suggesting strong name recognition and visibility heading into the contest.

Mr Opong-Fosu, who currently serves as Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has built a public profile through a distinguished record of public service spanning four decades.

He is on record as the longest-serving PNDC District Secretary/DCE, with an uninterrupted service of 18 years, and also served as Deputy Minister of Local Government under President Rawlings.

He further served under President Mills as acting Minister of Local Government and also Head of Local Government Service.

Under President Mahama, he served as Minister of Local Government, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Minister of State at the Presidency responsible for Development Authorities.

He was the Member of Parliament for Amenfi East from 2013 to 2017.

Mr Opong-Fosu is widely known for his strength of character, integrity, results-oriented, and connection to the base.

The NDC's National Chairmanship race is expected to draw significant internal attention as the party positions itself ahead of future electoral cycles.

Contenders will be looking to consolidate support among delegates and grassroots structures in the lead-up to the formal contest.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.