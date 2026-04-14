Osman Ayariga highlights Ghana’s youth inclusion model at Commonwealth Summit in Oxford

The CEO of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, highlighted Ghana’s approach to youth inclusion as a model for other nations at the Commonwealth Youth Development Summit at the University of Oxford.

Speaking on a panel organised by the Commonwealth Youth Council, he stressed that Ghana’s youth development strategy is built on a strong philosophy of governance.

According to him, the country’s framework is guided by a principle enshrined in the National Youth Policy: “Benefit for youth, involve youth together for a prosperous future.”

He explained that this principle shapes how policies are designed, institutions are structured, and programmes are implemented.

Mr Ayariga noted that youth inclusion in Ghana is not symbolic but practical, with deliberate efforts to ensure that young people are actively involved in decision-making processes.

He emphasised that this participatory approach strengthens governance and enhances policy outcomes.

The NYA CEO further stated that inclusion must be treated as an ongoing process rather than a final objective.

He urged other countries to learn from Ghana’s experience, stressing that youth development must be prioritised with urgency if nations are to achieve long-term prosperity.

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