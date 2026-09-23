‘Our young people must inherit story of what Africa created, not lost’ – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called for the restoration of Africa’s cultural heritage to help future generations reconnect with the continent’s history, achievements and identity.
He said young Africans should not inherit only the narrative of what the continent lost through conquest, colonialism and the removal of its cultural treasures, but should also have access to evidence of what African societies created and achieved.
Speaking at a High-Level Side Event on the Next Steps on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said the return of African artefacts was important to how young people understand their history.
“Our young people must inherit more than the story of what Africa lost. They must inherit the story of what Africa created,” he said.
He said the presence of African artefacts on the continent would allow future generations to directly engage with tangible evidence of their ancestors’ achievements.
According to President Mahama, a young African visiting a museum on the continent should be able to see evidence that Africa’s history did not begin with subjugation.
“She learns that her history did not begin with subjugation. She learns that her ancestors built empires, mastered metallurgy, engineered complex political systems, and created sublime art.”
He said the restitution of cultural heritage was therefore not simply about returning physical objects but about restoring connections between African communities, their history and their identity.
President Mahama said Ghana’s campaign for reparatory justice was focused on building partnerships to address the consequences of historical injustices.
“Ghana does not come to this hall to assign guilt for the past. We come to forge a partnership with the present to repair the future.”
He said the ultimate goal was to ensure that Africa’s cultural heritage continued through its return to the communities and institutions from which it was taken.
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