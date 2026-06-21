Oye Bampoe Addo leads presidential staffers to present ₵6.1m cheque to Ghana Medical Trust Fund

Senior presidential staff and advisers at the Jubilee House have donated GH¢6.1 million to the National Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares.

It includes President John Mahama’s six months’ salary and one month’s salary contributions from presidential appointees and staffers.

The cheque was presented on June 15 by the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who led presidential staffers and senior advisers to make the donation on behalf of the Chief of Staff.

Speaking at the presentation, Nana Oye said the gesture reflects the values underpinning the government’s Reset Agenda and demonstrates the importance of leadership by example.

She praised the Fund's impact in supporting patients and appealed to Ghanaians and corporate institutions to continue contributing to the initiative.

According to her, President Mahama showed leadership through personal sacrifice by committing six months of his salary as seed funding and later encouraging appointees and staffers to support the cause.

She disclosed that a total of GH¢6.1 million had so far been transferred to the Fund, comprising contributions from the President, presidential appointees and staffers.

“Leadership is not a title; it is a disposition. It is the willingness to put your hand in your pocket when the country needs you. It is the recognition that public service is, at its core, about giving and not receiving,” she said.

Nana Oye added that the contributions represented real sacrifices by public servants who chose to support a national effort to save lives and reduce the burden on vulnerable families.

She expressed confidence that the Fund would provide hope to patients requiring expensive medical treatment and help build a healthcare support system that leaves no Ghanaian behind.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Fund, its Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said, “Our vision is that within a few years, every region in Ghana will have at least ten specialists to provide advanced care for people living with chronic diseases.”

She described it as part of a broader strategy to strengthen specialist healthcare delivery nationwide.

“We are walking the talk. Together, we are the Reset Agenda in action,” Nana Oye stated.

Also present at the ceremony were Presidential Adviser and Special Aide Joyce Bawah, Legal Counsel to the President Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew-Appiah Oppong, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim, Presidential Adviser Nana Yaa Jantuah, and other presidential staffers and advisers.

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