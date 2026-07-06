Parents should sue WAEC over examination leakages – Prof. Antwi

Former Dean at Academic City University College, Prof. Enoch Opoku Antwi, has urged parents to hold the West African Examinations Council accountable for examination leakages, arguing that the examining body should bear full responsibility whenever the integrity of its examinations is compromised.

In an interview on The Career Trail Season 4 on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, Prof. Antwi, who previously worked with Pearson in the United States managing professional and certification examinations, said examination leakages should never occur under a credible assessment system.

“When examination leaks, because I worked with Pearson, if medical doctors' or nurses' examinations leak, who do you blame? Is it not Pearson? Because you manage the exam,” he said.

He argued that the same principle should apply in Ghana, insisting that WAEC must be held accountable for safeguarding the examinations it administers.

“So if there's any leakage, blame WAEC. I think parents should begin to sue them. Why should your child study so hard and then somebody gets the questions beforehand and passes easily like that? When you are managing the exam, it should never leak,” he stated.

Prof. Antwi further argued that introducing competition into the examination sector could improve efficiency and strengthen accountability.

“When people begin to sue and we break the monopoly by allowing other examination bodies to conduct the same examinations, then competition will bring efficiency into the system,” he said.

He maintained that as long as a monopoly exists, there is little incentive to improve standards or address recurring challenges, calling for reforms that would enhance transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Ghana's examination system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.