Parliament will resist breaches of arrest protocol for MPs – Dafeamekpor warns

Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, says parliamentary leaders will resist attempts by law enforcement agencies to bypass the established procedure for arresting MPs.

His comments follow an attempt by personnel of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah within the precincts of the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23.

In a post on X, Mr Dafeamekpor argued that any move to arrest a sitting MP should first be channelled through the Speaker of Parliament. He cited Article 117 of the Constitution and what he described as the procedure currently followed in such cases.

“As leaders in Parliament, we would resist any attempt to breach the established protocol and the cordial relationship that exists between Parliament and other institutions of state, including EOCO,” he wrote.

Mr Dafeamekpor said the incident was particularly concerning while Parliament was hosting an ECOWAS Parliament conference in Accra.

He argued that procedural disputes could affect Ghana’s image at home and abroad.

"As of this moment, the Parliament of Ghana is hosting the ECOWAS Parliament in a major conference here at Parliament House in Accra. Such seemingly casual cases of procedural impropriety hurt the sterling image of Ghana here and abroad."

He added that any allegation against Mr Baffour Awuah could be pursued, but said the process must follow the procedure he believes applies to MPs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.