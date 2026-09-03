Parliament’s Human Rights Committee begins four-day visit to Eastern Region

The Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights has commenced a four-day Field Monitoring and Capacity-Building Visit to the Eastern Region to strengthen Parliament’s capacity to address issues affecting children.

The programme, being held under the theme “Enhancing the Capacity of Parliament to Address Children’s Issues,” is organised in partnership with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner and UNICEF.

The programme includes capacity-building workshops, stakeholder engagements and visits to selected communities, with a focus on child protection, migration and social protection.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Koforidua, Chairman of the Committee, Ernest Yaw Anim, stressed the need to strengthen Parliament’s ability to promote and protect the rights of children.

He said Parliament must be better equipped to address emerging challenges relating to migration and social protection through effective legislation, oversight, stakeholder engagement and constituency outreach.

The initiative, he added, reflects the shared commitment of Parliament and its partners to ensuring that the rights, voices and well-being of every child remain central to Ghana’s national development.

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