Passenger arrivals decline 18.9% month-on-month to 110,087 in January 2026

Passenger arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport increased by 8.7% in year-on-year terms to 110,087 in January 2026, the Bank of Ghana has disclosed in its March 2026 Monetary Policy Report.

This is up from 101,237 arrivals recorded a year ago.

However, compared to a month earlier, passenger arrivals recorded at the international airport and the land borders went down by 18.9%.

Ports and Harbours Activity

Meanwhile, international trade at the country’s two main harbours (Tema and Takoradi), as measured by laden container traffic for inbound and outbound containers, improved during the period under review.

Total container traffic increased by 13.6% percent year-on-year to 74,508 in January 2026, up from 65,594 recorded for a similar period in 2025.

On a month-on month basis, total container traffic declined by 9.8% when compared to 82,624 recorded in December 2025.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.