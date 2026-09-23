PBL welcomes new UCC Vice Chancellor, strengthening lasting partnership

The newly invested Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, has paid a courtesy call on the Management of Prudential Bank LTD (PBL) led by its Acting Managing Director, Ebow Quayson.

The meeting provided a platform for both institutions to reflect on their shared history and discuss ways to strengthen their partnership for mutual benefit. Discussions touched on student financial services, educational support, and initiatives that promote academic excellence and community development.

Welcoming the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Quayson expressed delight at the visit and reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting the University's vision.

"We congratulate you on your appointment. The University of Cape Coast has been a valued partner over the years, and this visit reinforces our shared devotion to education and national development. As a Bank, we believe that investing in education is investing in the future of Ghana, and we will continue to explore ways to support the University's growth," he said.

Professor Aheto on his part, expressed gratitude to the Bank for their continued support and noted the importance of strong institutional partnerships in advancing the University's mission.

"We are grateful for the enduring relationship with Prudential Bank. This visit is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and development,” he stated.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor shared his vision for his tenure, which includes faculty upgrades, the establishment of new faculties, and a strong push for sustainability initiatives across the University. He noted that these plans are designed to reinforce UCC’s position as a leader in academic excellence and environmental responsibility.

Discussions also focused on how Prudential Bank can support the University's sustainability agenda, building on the Bank's own commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible finance. The encounter, according to the bank, also aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

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