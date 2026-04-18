Pecan Energies Ghana CEO Kadijah Amoah named World Economic Forum Young Global leader

The Chief Executive Officer of Pecan Energies Ghana Limited, Kadijah Amoah, has been named among the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) for the Class of 2026, placing her among a select group of leaders shaping the future of global leadership.

The recognition highlights Mrs. Amoah’s growing influence at the intersection of energy, economic reform and sustainable development.

Her work sits at the intersection of energy security, sovereign reform and sustainable development, with a strong focus on repositioning Ghana’s deep-water assets for long-term value creation through complex cross-border investment transactions and fiscal restructuring.

Her selection places her within an elite global network of more than 1,400 leaders and alumni spanning over 120 countries, including heads of state, ministers, CEOs, and innovators committed to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

A New Generation of African Leadership

Mrs. Amoah’s career has been defined by high-impact leadership across both the public and private sectors.

She previously served on the Executive Management Team of Aker Energy AS, becoming the first Black woman to hold such a role within the Norwegian energy firm.

She is also the first Ghanaian woman to lead an oil and gas exploration and production company.

An Eisenhower Fellow with an Executive MBA from Oxford Saïd Business School, she represents a new generation of African leadership committed to institutional strengthening, responsible resource development and inclusive global growth.

She also serves on the Spain-Africa Advisory Council, advancing strategic cooperation between Europe and Africa across energy transition, infrastructure investment and capital mobilisation.

Global Recognition and Responsibility

The World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders programme, established in 2004, identifies exceptional individuals and invests in their development through a structured three-year programme.

Participants undergo immersive academic modules, global convenings and peer-to-peer exchanges designed to equip them with the tools, networks and perspectives required to navigate complexity and lead with confidence in a rapidly changing world.

The Class of 2026 comprises over 100 leaders from more than 50 countries, spanning sectors such as business, technology, public service and the arts.

The cohort reflects what the Forum describes as “a new generation of leaders ready to innovate, drive growth and build resilience across societies.”

Notable alumni of the programme include former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

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