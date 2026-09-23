Photos: Parliamentary committee assesses recycling plant at Yabram in Dambai

Audio By Carbonatix
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources has assessed operations at the Integrated Recycling & Compost Plant Limited at Yabram, near Dambai in the Oti Region.
The visit formed part of the Committee’s engagement with sanitation and waste management facilities as it examines efforts to improve waste handling and recycling in the country.
Committee Chairman, John Oti Bless, said stronger support was needed for recycling initiatives and other sustainable approaches to waste management.
He said government agencies, local authorities and other stakeholders must work together to address the country’s sanitation challenges.
Mr Oti Bless also called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce sanitation by-laws more effectively.
He said enforcement must complement investments in waste management infrastructure if Ghana is to achieve lasting improvements in sanitation.
The Committee expressed satisfaction with the progress observed at the Yabram facility and acknowledged the role of recycling and composting in reducing the volume of waste sent to landfill sites.
The Committee said sustained collaboration among government, MMDAs, private-sector operators and communities would be necessary to improve sanitation outcomes across the country.
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