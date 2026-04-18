Photos: President Mahama cuts sod for 24-hour economy market in Bimbilla

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has launched the sod-cutting ceremony for a 24-hour economy market in Bimbilla in the Northern Region, underscoring the importance of agricultural marketing and primary health care.
Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 18, he highlighted the critical role of markets in linking farm production to households.
“This market is vital because, without markets, agricultural produce is useless,” President Mahama said, emphasising Bimbilla’s status as a major food-producing region.
Below are some photos:
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