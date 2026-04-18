Photos: Vice President Prof Opoku-Agyemang represents Ghana at 4th “In Defence of Democracy” Summit in Barcelona

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is represented Ghana at the 4th edition of the “In Defence of Democracy” Summit in Barcelona, engaging with global leaders on pivotal issues surrounding democratic governance.
The summit provided a platform for international policymakers, civil society representatives, and thought leaders to deliberate on strategies to strengthen democratic institutions, combat disinformation, and advance inclusive global governance.
Speaking at the event, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the importance of resilient democratic structures in promoting social cohesion and economic development, while stressing the need for coordinated international efforts to counter the growing threat of misinformation.
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