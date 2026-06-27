Players happy, content with Queiroz plan but focused only on qualification – Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo says Ghana’s defensive discipline will again be key against Croatia, insisting the Black Stars must “defend as a team for 90 minutes to get a result” and warning the squad is “not trying to get ahead of ourselves.”

Speaking before Saturday’s World Cup Group L decider at Lincoln Financial Field, Semenyo said the players have fully bought into Carlos Queiroz’s game plan following solid displays against Panama and England.

“Again, this was most important for the team. We have to defend as a team for 90 minutes to get a result. That is what we have to do,” he said.

The 25-year-old said his time in the Premier League prepared him for Ghana’s current approach.

“I have been in a team previously, Bournemouth, where a lot of the time we were defending. I am quite used to it. It is what is needed for the team. That is all.”

He said the squad is united behind Queiroz’s philosophy. “I think all the players are happy, they’re content with what’s going on right now. We’re not trying to get ahead of ourselves.”

Ghana sit joint top of Group L on four points and will qualify for the Round of 32 with a win over Croatia. A draw could also be enough depending on England’s result against Panama.

“We know that tomorrow is an important game. We want to make sure we solidify that qualification,” Semenyo said. “But I think every player is ambitious. Everyone wants to push on, get through to the next round and see what happens.”

“But again, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.