Audio By Carbonatix
Antoine Semenyo says Ghana’s defensive discipline will again be key against Croatia, insisting the Black Stars must “defend as a team for 90 minutes to get a result” and warning the squad is “not trying to get ahead of ourselves.”
Speaking before Saturday’s World Cup Group L decider at Lincoln Financial Field, Semenyo said the players have fully bought into Carlos Queiroz’s game plan following solid displays against Panama and England.
“Again, this was most important for the team. We have to defend as a team for 90 minutes to get a result. That is what we have to do,” he said.
The 25-year-old said his time in the Premier League prepared him for Ghana’s current approach.
“I have been in a team previously, Bournemouth, where a lot of the time we were defending. I am quite used to it. It is what is needed for the team. That is all.”
He said the squad is united behind Queiroz’s philosophy. “I think all the players are happy, they’re content with what’s going on right now. We’re not trying to get ahead of ourselves.”
Ghana sit joint top of Group L on four points and will qualify for the Round of 32 with a win over Croatia. A draw could also be enough depending on England’s result against Panama.
“We know that tomorrow is an important game. We want to make sure we solidify that qualification,” Semenyo said. “But I think every player is ambitious. Everyone wants to push on, get through to the next round and see what happens.”
“But again, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”
Latest Stories
-
OFFICIAL: Qualification confirmed for Ghana before Croatia kick-off
37 minutes
-
Spain hand Uruguay knockout blow
47 minutes
-
Cabo Verde hold Saudi Arabia to book historic Argentina tie
1 hour
-
Players happy, content with Queiroz plan but focused only on qualification – Semenyo
1 hour
-
Croatia vs Ghana: Semenyo insists team is focused on finishing off right
1 hour
-
Croatia vs Ghana: Carlos Queiroz vows Black Stars will come out stronger
2 hours
-
Nduom backs indigenous ownership if Standard Chartered sells retail banking business
2 hours
-
Confident Ghana ready for Croatia as Semenyo pays tribute to Modrić
3 hours
-
Government opts for modest allowance adjustments over salary overhaul
3 hours
-
Larry Dogbe must file appeal within 10 days or return to custody — PRINPAG
4 hours
-
Hit South African show gets the world talking about polygamy and cheating
4 hours
-
This Saturday on Prime Insight: Kennedy Agyapong controversy and utility tariff hikes
5 hours
-
This Saturday on Newsfile: Torkornoo case, Larry Dogbe jail, $208 million meth bust and ‘Ken Must Go’
5 hours
-
US conducts strikes on Iran after attack on cargo ship
5 hours
-
Madonna was ‘jealous of Kylie’ – and more things we learned in her Graham Norton interview
6 hours