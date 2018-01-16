EOCO boss apologised to Deputy EC Chair over ‘Rambo-styled’ invasion - Lawyer claims

Executive Director of EOCO, K.K Amoah.

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), K.K Amoah, has reportedly rendered an apology to Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission, Georgina Opoku Amankwah, over the violent approach with which he led police personnel into her office Monday.

According to Nana Boakye Adu Poku, the lawyer for the Deputy EC chair, Mr. Amoah was apologetic for leading armed men to invade the EC office of Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.

There was a chaotic scene at the EC Monday, after the EOCO Boss led five heavily armed police officers with two armoured vehicles into the premises to forcibly remove the Deputy Chair, who had reported to work.

Mrs Opoku Amankwah had been on a six-month interdiction at the request of EOCO for investigations into her alleged involvement in financial impropriety. She and two other colleagues, the chairperson of the EC, Mrs Charlotte Osei and Deputy in charge of Operations Amadu Sulley are all subjects of investigation by a committee instituted by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

Mrs Opoku Amankwah locked the officers out for hours maintaining that EOCO has no such powers over her except the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“A whole Chief Justice committee chaired by a Supreme Court Judge is served with the matter so what is EOCO,” she quizzed while speaking to JoyNews’ Latiff Idrisu who broke the news.

Following the disturbances, the beleaguered EC Boss together with her lawyer held an in-camera meeting with the EOCO Boss where she registered her displeasure at the approach of the investigative authority, her lawyer told Joy FM.

Describing it as “rather unfortunate” Nana Boakye Adu Poku told Evans Mensah on Top Story that “we actually indicated to the EOCO Boss how unhappy we were with their style they came in if indeed they wanted to have a conversation with us. That was not a way of starting a conversation.”

“So we indicated to him how unhappy we were with their style which he conceded and apologized,” he added.

However, the EOCO boss has been unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Mrs Opoku Amankwaah has reached an agreement with EOCO to stay away from her office for 14 days, when EOCO would be expected to to complete their findings into allegations of financial impropriety made against her.

The announcement was made to the media present at the EC premises, after the closed-door meeting.

