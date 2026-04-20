Prince Amoako Jr knocking on Black Stars door with recent performances 

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Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Junior is one of the hottest players in Europe at this moment.



He is helping his team, FC Nordsjælland, week after week delivering remarkable performances as they chase an European slot for next season.

FC Nordsjælland in Denmark is well known for its Right to Dream academy in Ghana. The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen and Simon Adingra have all gone through the famous academy. The next big thing is Prince Junior who is already following in their footsteps.

Last week Prince Junior delivered a great assist against AGF securing the team an important point and yesterday he scored again helping the team to get 3 points.

Prince Junior has been linked to several top clubs and the performances lately is only making him more interesting. Several European top clubs was seen at the stances at the stadium, Right to Dream Park.

Prince Junior and FC Nordsjælland are still in the title race in the Danish Superliga fighting for medals and if Prince Junior keep up the great performances, the team might even qualify for European football.

Next fixture for Prince Junior and FC Nordsjælland is on 1st of May where they will be facing Brøndby IF.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.