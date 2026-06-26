Prisons Service interdicts officer after alleged smuggling attempt

The Ghana Prisons Service has interdicted a Chief Officer stationed at the Kete-Krachi Local Prison following his arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be Indian hemp into the facility.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday by the Public Affairs Department of the Service said Chief Officer, Mr Michael Osei-Bonsu, No. 8566, was apprehended on June 19, during routine security checks at the prison gate before the commencement of his night shift.

According to the statement, officers on duty detected and retrieved the suspected narcotic substance through their vigilance and professionalism.

Chief Officer Osei-Bonsu was immediately handed over to the Kete-Krachi District Police for further investigations.

According to the statement sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he was subsequently arraigned before the Kete-Krachi Magistrate Court and remanded into custody for two weeks and the case has been adjourned to July 8, 2026.

The statement said the interdiction was in accordance with the regulations governing the Ghana Prisons Service and would remain in force pending the outcome of both the criminal proceedings and internal disciplinary processes.

It reiterated the Service’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and the introduction of other prohibited items, including mobile phones into prison establishments.

“The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, discipline and security in the discharge of its mandate,” the statement said.

The Ghana Prisons Service commended the officers whose alertness led to the detection of the suspected contraband and reaffirmed its determination to prevent the introduction of prohibited items into prison facilities across the country.

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