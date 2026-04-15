Producer Price Inflation increases marginally to 1.5%

The ex-factory price of goods and services increased by 1.5% between March 2025 and March 2026, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has stated.

This rate is 0.1 percentage points higher than the February 2026 producer inflation rate and 22.9 percentage points lower than the March 2025 producer inflation rate.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, producer prices for goods and services increased by 0.7% in March 2026 compared to February 2026.

The Mining and Quarrying, the largest sector with a weight of 43.7%, recorded a 0.2 percentage point decrease in producer inflation, falling from 4.1% in February 2026 to 3.9% in March 2026.

The Manufacturing sector, which makes up 35% of the PPI weights, increased from -2.9% in February 2026 to -2.2% March 2026, gaining 0.7 percentage points.

The producer inflation in the transport and storage sub-sector also continued to fall, declining from -8.6% in February 2026 to -9.8% in March 2026.

Households

For households, the GSS advised that they re-orient consumption toward goods and services with more stable prices to help preserve real incomes.

Businesses

With manufacturing, the GSS pointed out that inflation is still negative. Therefore, firms that rely on manufactured inputs should consider negotiating medium-term supply agreements to secure more favourable pricing.

At the same time, the month-on-month inflation suggests short-term price pressures, so firms should adjust pricing strategies cautiously to avoid potential demand contraction.

Government

For the government, the GSS said the declining transport inflation is positive for cost competitiveness. Thus, policies should aim to support fuel supply stability and logistics efficiency

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.