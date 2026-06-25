Prosecutors drop outstanding rape case against Harvey Weinstein

Audio By Carbonatix
New York prosecutors have chosen not to pursue a rape charge against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for a fourth time.
The case had already been tried three times, once resulting in an overturned conviction and twice in hung juries. Weinstein's other convictions, including another sexual felony in New York and others in California, still stand.
Prosecutors said on Thursday they are dropping the case following discussions with Weinstein's accuser, hair stylist and actor Jessica Mann, who does not wish to go through with the demands of another trial.
"To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann's account and her credibility as a witness," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr wrote in a statement.
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