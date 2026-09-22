Protect strategic assets, prioritise local ownership in PPPs – Hassan Ayariga

Founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, says the country should safeguard its strategic national assets while prioritising Ghanaian ownership in foreign investment partnerships.

Commemorating the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Ayariga in a statement on Monday, noted that true national leadership is defined by creating lasting opportunities for others and leaving behind strong, sustainable institutions.

Building Institutions with Vision and Courage

Reflecting on the spirit of Founder's Day, Dr. Ayariga celebrated the vision, sacrifice, and determination required to build institutions that serve society and drive generational growth.

Addressing young entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators across Africa, he urged them to pursue their visions with discipline, integrity, and faith despite inevitable setbacks, emphasizing the need to build businesses capable of outliving their founders.

"As a founder, entrepreneur, and public servant, I believe that true leadership is not measured simply by what we achieve for ourselves, but by the opportunities we create for others and the legacy we leave behind," Dr. Ayariga stated.

Protecting Strategic Assets and Rethinking PPPs

Moving beyond celebration to policy reform, Dr. Ayariga cautioned against entering Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) that compromise Ghana’s long-term interests or hand over vital national assets to foreign control.

While acknowledging that foreign direct investment provides key capital, technology, and job creation, he stressed that genuine national freedom must be backed by economic ownership and resource stewardship.

"As we pursue development and welcome investment, we must be careful not to give away our businesses, strategic economic assets, natural resources, lands, and properties to foreign investors in the name of Public-Private Partnerships," he warned.

"Our lands and natural resources are not merely assets of today; they are an inheritance that must also serve generations yet unborn."

To ensure Ghana remains open for business while securing its sovereignty, Dr. Ayariga outlined key structural reforms for future trade and investment frameworks.

He demanded that all major PPP agreements and transactions involving strategic national assets be made fully transparent and subjected to strict parliamentary and public scrutiny.

Furthermore, he stressed that policy directives must mandate meaningful Ghanaian participation to ensure a fair share of economic value remains within the country, alongside enforceable terms for measurable job creation, skill enhancement, and technology transfer.

Ultimately, he noted, national policy must strengthen local businesses so they can actively compete and grow as major partners in development rather than remaining spectators in their own economy.

Dr. Ayariga reiterated that while Ghana welcomes mutually beneficial global partnerships, national policy must firmly ensure that "Ghana’s future must never be given away."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.