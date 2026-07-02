Pubs allowed to stay open until 5am for England Mexico match

Pubs in England and Wales will now be allowed to stay open until 05:00 on Monday, allowing football fans to watch the Three Lions' World Cup clash with Mexico to the final whistle.

The round-of-16 match in Mexico City kicks off at 01:00 UK time.

The government had initially said it would not relax licensing laws further than they already have been for the World Cup.

But in a U-turn later on Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said pubs could stay open until the final whistle.

Monday's match is not expected to finish until at least 03:00.

Sir Keir said the decision was good news for both supporters and pubs.

"Football might be coming home but we're making sure fans don't have to," he said on Thursday afternoon.

Publicans and businesses welcomed the change. Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: "We all know the best place to watch the match is down the local."

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said it was "fantastic news" that would be "hugely welcomed by operators".

Greene King pubs said more than 600 of its venues across England would stay open for the game, including in Birmingham, Bristol, London, Carlisle, Liverpool and Folkestone.

Licensing hours had already been extended for the World Cup from 23:00 to 01:00 for games with kick-offs from 17:00 up to 21:00 and up until 02:00 for kick-offs between 21:00 and 22:00.

The original opening hour extensions followed a six-week public consultation which opened in December.

Individual pubs normally have to apply to their local council for extended opening hours, at least five working days in advance.

Earlier on Thursday, business minister Kate Dearden said pub opening hours would not be extended further for Monday's 0100 kick off.

She had been responding to a question from Liberal Democrat MP Max Wilkinson in the House of Commons, who said pubs would "miss out on a real opportunity to get money in the till if ministers do not make a blanket extension for licensing hours".

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed told broadcasters the government was now passing emergency legislation through parliament on Friday "so every England fan that wants to go to the pub and cheer their team on gets the chance to go".

He said the previous relaxing of licensing measures "hadn't covered the eventuality of England playing so late in the night", adding: "This is one of the fastest changes in the law that we've seen."

There are concerns that pubs opening late will lead to road accidents.

The hot weather coming this weekend means dehydration is a higher risk than normal, especially when combined with alcohol.

The motoring organisation RAC said people who stay up "shouldn't drive until they're fully rested and hydrated".

That may mean not driving until "much later in the day", its spokesperson Rod Dennis said.

"Tiredness, dehydration and alcohol can be a lethal combination behind the wheel."

Employers have also been advised to set "clear expectations" for the work day on Monday.

The CIPD, which represents HR professionals, said any flexibility needs to be agreed in advance.

"Employers are under no obligation to make special arrangements around World Cup matches," said David D'Souza, the organisation's director of profession.

"Employees should not assume arrangements will automatically be available."

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