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Quartey-Papafio Medical Foundation and Reroy Group donate GH₵200,000 to GMTF

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 May 2026 2:57pm
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The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) on Friday, May 15, received a combined donation of GH₵200,000 from the Quartey-Papafio Medical Foundation and the Reroy Group in support of healthcare delivery in Ghana.

The delegation from the two organisations visited the Fund and met with its Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, where the contribution was formally presented.

The donation forms part of efforts by the two institutions to support improved healthcare outcomes and strengthen service delivery across health facilities in the country.

The GMTF expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as a strong demonstration of collective commitment towards building a healthier Ghana.

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