Rawlings family consoles General Nunoo-Mensah over the loss of his wife

Audio By Carbonatix
The Agyeman-Rawlings family paid a solemn visit to the residence of General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah on Friday to offer their condolences following the loss of his wife, Margaret Nunoo-Mensah.
The delegation was led by the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who was accompanied by her sisters, Ms. Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings. The visit was described not merely as a formal gesture, but as a deeply personal tribute to a friendship forged in the crucible of Ghana’s revolutionary years.
Addressing the bereaved family, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings emphasised that their presence was an acknowledgement of the profound legacy built by their father and the ex-servicemen during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era.
She noted that the younger generation has a duty to uphold the "true value" of such long-standing alliances.
“We are here because we understand the true value of friendship, and we do express our sincere condolences to the family. Relationships matter; friendship matters,” Dr. Zanetor stated on April 17.
A General Remembers
General Nunoo-Mensah, a titan of Ghana’s security architecture who served as Chief of Defence Staff under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) and later as National Security Advisor to President John Evans Atta Mills, expressed deep gratitude for the gesture. He noted that the visit was particularly moving as the Rawlings family is also currently navigating the pain of losing their own matriarch.
The General took the opportunity to reflect on his storied and often complex partnership with the late President Jerry John Rawlings, sharing cherished anecdotes of their time spent together in service to the nation.
“I am very grateful,” General Nunoo-Mensah remarked, visibly comforted by the presence of the Rawlings daughters.
A Marriage of 56 Years
The late Margaret Nunoo-Mensah and the General were married on 10th August 1968, a union that spanned nearly 56 years of Ghana’s post-independence history.
General Nunoo-Mensah was joined in receiving the delegation by his children: Ben, Joseph, Fred, and Amanda Nunoo-Mensah.
General Nunoo-Mensah’s career remains one of the most distinguished in the Ghana Armed Forces.
After his appointment as CDS in 1979, he became a pivotal member of the PNDC in 1981, eventually transitioning into a key diplomatic and national security role under the NDC administration in 2009.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining the bridge between the two families, reinforcing the sentiment that in the world of high-stakes Ghanaian politics, personal loyalty remains the ultimate currency.
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