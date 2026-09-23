Renard warns Côte d’Ivoire against complacency Ahead of Ghana clash

Audio By Carbonatix
Côte d’Ivoire head coach Hervé Renard has urged his players to remain humble as they prepare to face Ghana in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.
The Elephants head into the clash with confidence, but Renard is aware of the threat posed by the Black Stars, despite Ghana suffering injuries to several key players, including captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.
Renard believes his team has the character to secure a positive result but insists that quality must be demonstrated on the pitch.
“When you have a match between two big teams, it will be played on details. But we have enough character to approach it. It is not enough to say it; it will have to be shown on the pitch,” he said.
The French coach also cautioned his players against looking beyond their opening fixture, stressing that the qualification campaign will be decided over six matches.
“There are six matches to be played. Sometimes we miss the first step and pass the others. You have to be humble,” Renard added.
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