Residents of Akaa, surrounding communities demand improved network coverage

Residents of Akaa and several neighbouring communities in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region are appealing to relevant authorities and telecommunications operators to address persistent network connectivity challenges in the area.

Akaa Electoral Area Assembly Member, George Yeboah, popularly known as Teapot, said poor network coverage had become a major concern for residents, making it difficult for them to make telephone calls and communicate with relatives and other people in different parts of the country.

According to Mr Yeboah, the challenge affects not only Akaa but also several surrounding communities within the electoral area.

He listed the affected communities as Akaa Quarters, Akaa Adzamasi, Akaa Dzokpokofe, Akaa Bompa, Akaa Twingyina, Akaa Tankey and Akaa Kyrikasa.

He said the unreliable network service was causing significant difficulties for residents and limiting effective communication across the communities.

“Akaa Electoral Area is one of the largest towns here in the Jasikan Constituency. Network connectivity has been one of the major challenges we face in this area. We find it difficult to make calls or communicate with relatives and other people in different regions.”

Mr Yeboah noted that residents in the neighbouring communities were facing the same problem, describing the situation as one that required urgent attention.

“We are really suffering because of the poor network connectivity, and it is affecting communication in the area,” he said.

The Assembly Member therefore called on the relevant authorities and telecommunications service providers, including MTN, Telecel and AirtelTigo, to intervene and improve network coverage in Akaa and the surrounding communities.

He urged the providers to take concrete steps to strengthen their network infrastructure and ensure residents have reliable access to mobile communication services.

Mr Yeboah said improved connectivity would ease communication difficulties faced by residents and help address the challenges created by the current poor network coverage.

He appealed to the authorities and network operators to treat the concerns as a matter requiring urgent attention and work towards providing dependable telecommunications services to Akaa and the affected communities.

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