Restaurant impersonation scams cost victims nearly GH¢300,000 in six months – CSA

Audio By Carbonatix
Victims of restaurant and food vendor impersonation scams lost almost GH¢300,000 during the first half of 2026, according to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), which has raised concerns over a sharp rise in the emerging form of cybercrime.
In a public alert, the Authority said financial losses from the scam surged from GH¢84,592 between January and June 2025 to GH¢296,083.68 over the same period this year—an increase of more than 250 per cent.
The number of reported cases also rose significantly, from 61 in the first six months of 2025 to 112 during the corresponding period in 2026.
According to the CSA, cybercriminals are targeting unsuspecting customers by creating or altering the contact details of legitimate restaurants and food vendors on Google Search, Google Maps and other online platforms.
The fraudsters manipulate business listings by exploiting Google’s "suggest an edit" feature, claiming unverified business profiles or creating duplicate listings with fake contact numbers.
In some instances, they purchase sponsored advertisements to ensure the fraudulent contact details appear at the top of online search results.
The Authority explained that customers unknowingly contact the fake businesses, place food orders and are directed to make payments through mobile money or fraudulent online payment links.
After receiving payment, the scammers cease communication and the food is never delivered.
The CSA warned that some fake payment platforms also request sensitive information such as customers’ names, delivery addresses and mobile money details, which are then used to carry out unauthorised financial transactions.
To reduce the risk of becoming victims, the Authority advised the public to verify restaurant contact details through official websites, verified social media pages or trusted food delivery platforms before placing orders.
It also urged customers to avoid making payments through unfamiliar links, never disclose mobile money PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs) or banking credentials, and confirm payment instructions directly with vendors using independently verified contact details.
The Authority further called on restaurant owners and food vendors to claim and verify their Google Business Profiles, regularly monitor their online listings and promptly report any fraudulent profiles or unauthorised changes.
The CSA said members of the public who encounter suspicious online activities or cybercrime incidents can report them through its 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact for assistance.
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