Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh marks 70th birthday with GH₵138,000 worth of hospital donations

Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh

The Founder and General Overseer of Solid Rock Chapel International, Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh, turned her birthday into a blessing for the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The founder of City of Faith Chapel arrived at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital not with cake but with trucks full of mattresses, rice, water, and hope. The total value of her donation is estimated at GH₵138,000.

The items included 70 student mattresses, 100 bags of rice, 150 packs of water, 2,800 pieces of toilet roll, 50 packs of drinks, cooking oil, maize, washing powder, and other supplies.

Her presence at the hospital was not new. It was a return home. Rev. Tetteh did not choose the Accra Psychiatric Hospital by accident. She chose it because she understands suffering.

"I come from a very poor background; I have had family members who suffered the fate of many of the people here," Rev. Tetteh said.

Her visits began more than 30 years ago. She used to come quietly to make donations and pray with patients. Today, a polytank with her name and her church's name still stands on the hospital grounds.

One story from her past explains everything. Years ago, a mother ran up to Rev. Tetteh at the hospital. Her son had been locked up. The staff called him wild.

She begged Rev. Tetteh to go and pray for him. Rev. Tetteh went. The next day, the young man was discharged. But there was a problem. According to the former Chief Psychiatrist at the hospital, Prof. Joseph Bediako Asare, the patient could not see.

Rev. Tetteh then opened her Bible to Joshua 1:8. She asked him to read; he did, and there was a miracle by God in that process. That young man later went to the University of Ghana, Legon. He graduated with Second Class Upper. He became a chartered accountant. He is now married with three children. He serves as a pastor at Solid Rock Chapel and works as a financial manager at an oil firm.

According to her, "these are what informed my decision to come here on my 70th birthday."

Apostle (Mrs.) Lyanne Koffi, who is the founder and general overseer of The Lord’s Garden Ministries (TLGM), speaking at the event commended her long-standing commitment to philanthropy, highlighting that throughout her ministry, she has consistently supported vulnerable groups, including visits to institutions such as schools for the blind.

“We know there is so much need in this place, and on behalf of Rt. Rev. Mama Christy, we donate these items to the hospital,” she stated.

Receiving the items, the Director of the hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, expressed appreciation and raised concerns about the stigma and neglect faced by persons living with mental illness.

“There are so many people who give up on those suffering from mental illness because they do not believe recovery is possible. We cannot write anybody off,” he said.

He revealed that more than 100 patients are currently on admission and the majority have no relatives checking up on them, describing the situation as a growing challenge.

“It is the loss of hope that leads to death and abandonment,” he added, noting that the donated items would significantly support the hospital in meeting patients’ everyday needs.

The hospital donation on April 7 was just the first stop. There's a planned full month of events:

· April 8: Testimonial Night

· April 9: Kwabenya for Christ outreach at Kwabenya Park

· April 10: Thanksgiving worship night

· April 11: Birthday brunch

· April 12: Thanksgiving service at City of Faith

· April 19: Dedication of the Uncommon Faith Cathedral

Rev. Tetteh's story did not start in a church. It started in a broken home. Her mother left when she was young after a bad marriage. Her father married two more women. As a child, Rev. Tetteh moved between her grandmother, her aunt, and her stepmothers.

"Sometimes I didn't even have anything to eat," she said. That memory drives everything she does today.

"Everybody needs somebody, if by the grace of God I'm able to stand today, I need to help other people stand as well. That's why I keep doing good and stretching out to those who don't have it," she said.

She further asked Ghanaians to remember the forgotten.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.